Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

