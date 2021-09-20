Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $603,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of RF opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

