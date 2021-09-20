Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $622,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Entergy were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

ETR opened at $111.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

