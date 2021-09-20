Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

