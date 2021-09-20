Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.