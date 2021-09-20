Citigroup Inc. Acquires 113,735 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

DCP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

