Citigroup Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.54% of Allegheny Technologies worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

