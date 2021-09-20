Citigroup Inc. Sells 248 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 147.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after purchasing an additional 341,204 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

