Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $189.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.87 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

