Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,987 shares of company stock worth $4,437,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

