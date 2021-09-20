Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,776 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $111.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

