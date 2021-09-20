ClinTex CTi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $348,455.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $348,455.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00129801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044737 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

