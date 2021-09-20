CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.05% of CME Group worth $39,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.33. 24,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

