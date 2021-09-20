CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

