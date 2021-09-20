Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

