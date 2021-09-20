Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after buying an additional 530,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

