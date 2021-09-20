Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of CGNT opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

