Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

