Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRHC opened at $9.80 on Monday. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,475,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

