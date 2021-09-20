Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. Color Platform has a market cap of $327,797.37 and $30.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.27 or 0.01254577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00512826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00322042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

