Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 728,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.69. 473,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,461. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

