Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.28. 6,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 765,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

