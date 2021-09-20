Comparing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and The First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. The First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and The First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.26 $42.04 million $2.52 12.37 The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.26 $41.20 million $1.80 11.10

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10% The First of Long Island 31.54% 10.79% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats The First of Long Island on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

