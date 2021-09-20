Comparing indie Semiconductor (INDI) & The Competition

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare indie Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

This is a summary of current ratings for indie Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2163 8584 15925 653 2.55

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.08%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.63%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -68.13 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 27.94

indie Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor peers beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

