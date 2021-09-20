Comparing Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 1.80 -$1.88 billion $0.25 15.60 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.97, suggesting a potential upside of 78.77%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

