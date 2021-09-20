Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.