Condor Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $2,993,835. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $278.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.15 and its 200 day moving average is $262.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

