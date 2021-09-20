Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,768 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSGU. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.00 on Monday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

