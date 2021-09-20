Condor Capital Management Sells 3,970 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 99,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,443. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

