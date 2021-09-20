Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $6.03 on Monday, hitting $63.73. 1,110,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

