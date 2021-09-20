ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 143.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $57.11. 331,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,586. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.