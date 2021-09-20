ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 143.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

