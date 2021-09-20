Constellation Trading Down 0.1% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $340.57 million and $9.59 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00124270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044416 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

