Contrasting AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Video River Networks and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.89 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 68.37 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

