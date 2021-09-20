Contrasting DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR alerts:

7.0% of Burcon NutraScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Burcon NutraScience N/A -7.91% -7.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR and Burcon NutraScience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR $605.73 million 2.33 $198.34 million $0.02 25.00 Burcon NutraScience $200,000.00 987.24 -$470,000.00 ($0.01) -182.00

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience. Burcon NutraScience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR and Burcon NutraScience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR beats Burcon NutraScience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom. As of April 15, 2019, Dairy Crest Group plc operates as a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.