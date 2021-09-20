Contrasting Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -149.68% -26.29% -14.77% Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70%

86.6% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Invitae has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invitae and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 4 5 0 2.56 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Invitae presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Genetron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invitae and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $279.60 million 24.52 -$602.17 million ($2.78) -11.35 Genetron $65.06 million 22.48 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

Genetron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Summary

Invitae beats Genetron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

