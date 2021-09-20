Cook Protocol (COOK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $1.06 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00068575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00174867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00112603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.90 or 0.06975699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.31 or 1.00160150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00788599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

