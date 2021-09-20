Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.05. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19. Copart has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

