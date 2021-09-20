CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 1.29% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 56,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after buying an additional 51,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $$26.01 during midday trading on Monday. 2,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

