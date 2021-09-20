CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,293,000 after acquiring an additional 863,370 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.81. 225,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

