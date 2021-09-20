CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 299,552 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 299,552 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,993,393 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.52. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,133. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,687,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,138 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

