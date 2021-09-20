Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Core-Mark worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ CORE opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.