Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

KOR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.