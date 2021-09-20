Cosmo Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $268,293.31 and $64.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00129722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.