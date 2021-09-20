County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) vs. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Head-To-Head Comparison

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.05 $5.48 million $1.56 22.63 FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.89 $15.50 million $1.13 17.61

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. FVCBankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for County Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.77, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 26.55% 11.44% 1.25% FVCBankcorp 27.86% 10.18% 1.05%

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats County Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

