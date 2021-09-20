Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.71.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

COUP opened at $244.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.31. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,160,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,851 shares of company stock valued at $26,473,980. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

