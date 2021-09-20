Cowen Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAH. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $2,763,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

