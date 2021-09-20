Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $5.13 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

