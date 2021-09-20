Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 713 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $263.09 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

