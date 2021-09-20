Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $371.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.92. 158,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

